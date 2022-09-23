Major Update: New Content Added (v2.7)

Hello everyone! I know this is an overdue update (it was supposed to be 31 July), I apologize for the delay. It's more complicated than I thought to release an update I feel satisfied with. So I had to spend extra time working on it.

Nevertheless, we are here now - a major update with more content!

Let's dive straight into this update and see what's new:

Main Story in Arnstone: this leads to collecting the next sacred stone, and opens up the next part of the main quests to collect the remaining 3 stones.

Previously done areas are now explorable again: Evermore Woods, Upper Grove, Cave of Darkness (with a side quest in it), etc.

You can return to Azerdore now after obtaining the dragon.

Weapon Upgrade System: Now you can upgrade weapons with the blacksmith

Polished environment: mainly grass and ground foliage

The large landscape is now separated into a few islands: this is done so with the purpose to make it more fun to explore and navigate, and this helps to improve in terms of performance too.

Organized all items: Now if you load from previous save files, you will notice all items are gone (including arrows and potions), these are not unique items and can be acquired again, I hope this won't trouble you too much to recollect them.

The update ends at the part where you are free to explore the world and ready to collect the remaining 3 sacred stones.

Although you can load from the previous save files, I would encourage you to try a new game instead, this time, spend some time exploring the Hulshire area before you finish off the quests in the area, places such as Cave of Darkness, Southern Grove and Blacksmith Hut in particular. I hope what I had prepared for you in these places would add fun to your experience, in both exploration and fighting.

The next update is scheduled to be done within 2 months - where you collect the remaining 3 sacred stones and get ready for the final challenge that awaits you.

That's all for this update, please do report any bugs or issues through our Discord Server (link: https://discord.gg/JA4hrYR) or the Steam Community.

Thanks a lot and appreciate all your support so far.