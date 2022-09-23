 Skip to content

Cards & Tankards update for 23 September 2022

Version 0.19.1 release notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:
Controls rebinding for PC mode

Changed:
Added the removed languages from the previous update back in
Missing translations are now auto translated using Google Translate
Crosshair is now always visible on PC mode
Reduced the volume of players at a distance
Raised opponents health/mana/coins on PC mode
Increased the size of opponent creatures attack/health on PC mode
Increased card tooltip size in deck editing for PC mode
Usernames are no longer highlighted when hovering on players in PC mode

Fixed:
Activate tooltip saying to tap instead of right click for PC mode
PC mode players grabbed creatures being jittery to other players
Unable to interact with objects on PC mode when running below 60fps
Gorging Jelly returning tokens to hand when the board is full
Mind Corruption permanently stealing a 'Forceful Acquisition' creature

