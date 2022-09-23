Version 0.19.1 release notes

Added:

Controls rebinding for PC mode

Changed:

Added the removed languages from the previous update back in

Missing translations are now auto translated using Google Translate

Crosshair is now always visible on PC mode

Reduced the volume of players at a distance

Raised opponents health/mana/coins on PC mode

Increased the size of opponent creatures attack/health on PC mode

Increased card tooltip size in deck editing for PC mode

Usernames are no longer highlighted when hovering on players in PC mode

Fixed:

Activate tooltip saying to tap instead of right click for PC mode

PC mode players grabbed creatures being jittery to other players

Unable to interact with objects on PC mode when running below 60fps

Gorging Jelly returning tokens to hand when the board is full

Mind Corruption permanently stealing a 'Forceful Acquisition' creature