 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lunaela update for 23 September 2022

The new free expansion: The mercenaries is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9574156 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new free expansion: The mercenaries is now available!

With this new expansion you will be able to hire up to 5 different specialist mercenaries to always accompany you on your adventure without having to play online with friends.

At the moment there are 5 classes of mercenaries that you can hire:

-Priestess
-Dancer
-Archer
-Swordsman
-Mage

Each class has its own unique attacks and abilities, try and use the one that best matches your own class to defeat Lunaela's strongest bosses.

To hire these specialist mercenaries, look for the new shop in major cities like Laraira. but save some money, because their services are not free.

In the next patch of this expansion new mercenaries classes and new mercenaries skills will be adedd.

Please look forward to it!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1979591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link