The new free expansion: The mercenaries is now available!

With this new expansion you will be able to hire up to 5 different specialist mercenaries to always accompany you on your adventure without having to play online with friends.

At the moment there are 5 classes of mercenaries that you can hire:

-Priestess

-Dancer

-Archer

-Swordsman

-Mage



Each class has its own unique attacks and abilities, try and use the one that best matches your own class to defeat Lunaela's strongest bosses.

To hire these specialist mercenaries, look for the new shop in major cities like Laraira. but save some money, because their services are not free.

In the next patch of this expansion new mercenaries classes and new mercenaries skills will be adedd.

Please look forward to it!