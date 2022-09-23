 Skip to content

Towercraft Playtest update for 23 September 2022

Alpha 2.02 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9574085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alpha 2.02 - 9/22/2022

Quality of Life

  • Added Lvl prefix to the tower and shop
  • Multiple item descriptions fixed
  • Added input buttons to abilities
  • Ability range indicators are now visible everywhere instead of just on existing tiles
  • Tutorial text now moved from the homepage to the tutorial button in the level select
  • Formatted Patch Notes
  • Upgrade cost is now displayed on the tower upgrade button
  • Added esc prompt to main menu and options menu

Bug Fixes

  • You can now exit the hero select menu by pressing escape
  • Depreciating Munitions mod now properly resets the towers stats when removed
  • Connecting a path to 2 merchant tiles at the same time no longer breaks the choice menu
  • Pressing Try Again after losing now loads the correct hero instead of always the Archer
  • Damage numbers disabled to reduce lag and crashes

