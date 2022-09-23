Alpha 2.02 is live!

Alpha 2.02 - 9/22/2022
Quality of Life
- Added Lvl prefix to the tower and shop
- Multiple item descriptions fixed
- Added input buttons to abilities
- Ability range indicators are now visible everywhere instead of just on existing tiles
- Tutorial text now moved from the homepage to the tutorial button in the level select
- Formatted Patch Notes
- Upgrade cost is now displayed on the tower upgrade button
- Added esc prompt to main menu and options menu
Bug Fixes
- You can now exit the hero select menu by pressing escape
- Depreciating Munitions mod now properly resets the towers stats when removed
- Connecting a path to 2 merchant tiles at the same time no longer breaks the choice menu
- Pressing Try Again after losing now loads the correct hero instead of always the Archer
- Damage numbers disabled to reduce lag and crashes
