Dota 2 update for 23 September 2022
ClientVersion 5441
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Vietnamese, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Polish, and Spanish - Latin America
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Rarities of the Benefactor Battle Pass 2022
English Localization
- DOTA_FantasyHelpDetailsSub4Text1b:
Additional Player Card Packs can be earned daily by winning a game of Dota.<br>Team Packs will be available for purchase directly from the PLAYER CARDS tab in the WATCH section as teams submit their Supporters Club bundles in the near future.›
- DOTA_DB_SeasonPass_Underlord:
When at last the beast was rent in two, the Three began to falter. The horde was gone, Quath's people lived still, and the power of the Aldwyn Scrolls was extinguished. <br><br>The heroes of Quath had saved the city from the abyssal invaders, but little else was certain. With Stonehall in ruins and its War Council scattered or dead, the guiding leash on the Legions had been severed. Soon other Legion Commanders would lay claim to territory, titles—even crowns—and start settling old scores. <br><br>But with the influx of Stonehall's survivors, and the handful of ex-legion amongst them, perhaps the Quathan Elders could truly reform the ancient Guard, a new generation of warriors to follow in the steps of three Initiates who had sacrificed the philosopher's path to defend their homeland. <br><br>As for Legion Commander Tresdin, that was the last Quath would see of her. She rode out the south gate at dawn, a small band of troops trailing her banners. She would take no part in politics or mortal wars. She had been awakened to the true battle, one waged by larger powers for higher stakes. Though she did not know her destination, the horde commander had betrayed his master — Tresdin finally had a name to seek: Vrogros the <b>Underlord</b>›
- DOTA_StickerProfile_NoCollectionSet:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
- Loading history…
Extra notes