ClientVersion 5441

When at last the beast was rent in two, the Three began to falter. The horde was gone, Quath's people lived still, and the power of the Aldwyn Scrolls was extinguished. <br><br>The heroes of Quath had saved the city from the abyssal invaders, but little else was certain. With Stonehall in ruins and its War Council scattered or dead, the guiding leash on the Legions had been severed. Soon other Legion Commanders would lay claim to territory, titles—even crowns—and start settling old scores. <br><br>But with the influx of Stonehall's survivors, and the handful of ex-legion amongst them, perhaps the Quathan Elders could truly reform the ancient Guard, a new generation of warriors to follow in the steps of three Initiates who had sacrificed the philosopher's path to defend their homeland. <br><br>As for Legion Commander Tresdin, that was the last Quath would see of her. She rode out the south gate at dawn, a small band of troops trailing her banners. She would take no part in politics or mortal wars. She had been awakened to the true battle, one waged by larger powers for higher stakes. Though she did not know her destination, the horde commander had betrayed his master — Tresdin finally had a name to seek: Vrogros the <b>Underlord</b>