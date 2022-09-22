 Skip to content

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 22 September 2022

2022.9.23update

Share · View all patches · Build 9573899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Added no life mode
・It is now possible for officers to die in combat, such as when they are annihilated in battle.
-Fixed a bug where the ability growth of CPU allied officers in battle did not work.
・Other minor fixes

