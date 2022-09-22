1.2 Hotfix 1

Fixed an issue with the Blight map where the terrain would not load in properly.

Reloading a checkpoint with an Explosive Spirit with Meteor Shower no longer leaves target marks on the floor

Fixed an issue where Steam achievements weren't being checked properly

Please note that if you encounter any more issues with the Blight map that there may be an issue with your save file. If this happens to you contact me at paolo@hipporidergames.com and I'll get it fixed for you.