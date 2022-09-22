 Skip to content

Spirits of the Hellements update for 22 September 2022

1.2 Hotfix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9573744

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with the Blight map where the terrain would not load in properly.
  • Reloading a checkpoint with an Explosive Spirit with Meteor Shower no longer leaves target marks on the floor
  • Fixed an issue where Steam achievements weren't being checked properly

Please note that if you encounter any more issues with the Blight map that there may be an issue with your save file. If this happens to you contact me at paolo@hipporidergames.com and I'll get it fixed for you.

Changed files in this update

