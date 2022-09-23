 Skip to content

Wylde Flowers update for 23 September 2022

Patch 1.2.15004

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For players that finished the demo and then continued their save game into the full game: this patch grants an item that should have been awarded upon your introduction to the coven.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1896702
  • Loading history…
