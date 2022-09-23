For players that finished the demo and then continued their save game into the full game: this patch grants an item that should have been awarded upon your introduction to the coven.
Wylde Flowers update for 23 September 2022
Patch 1.2.15004
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update