BattleGroupVR update for 22 September 2022

New Voice Command API + Tutorial/Sandbox

Hello,
I have rebuilt the voice command system to no longer be dependent on Windows Voice recognition system which only worked on certain systems with the correct setup. This will be ported over to Quest soon as it should be compatible with Android devices.

There is a new sandbox tutorial to test out the voice commands under the Tutorials menu. The original Windows API will remain for now as a 3rd option in the Options Menu.

Other Fixes:

  • Fixed fighter squadrons unable to move

