Two new variants and less clicking

Variants #155 and #156: Tabby Cat and Manx

Today's new variants are from the Spider family. Both have a special pile called the 'tail', which can be used to store cards. In Tabby Cat, the tail can store a sequence of cards. In Manx, the tail can only store a single card, which makes it slightly more difficult.





Streamlining the main menu

As features have been added to the game over time, the main menu had become a bit...clunky. This menu has been redesigned so that things are accessible with fewer clicks.

New free play loss options

Continuing the theme of fewer clicks, two new buttons have been added the free play loss popup: Redeal and Restart. Redeal will shuffle and redeal the cards. Restart will let you retry the same deal that was just played. Game results will still be tallied and added to your stats, but you won't have to click through the game summary dialog.

Customizing random card backs and game backgrounds

The game has always had options to use a randomized card back and/or game background for each game. As you unlock more art, you might find that there are card backs or game backgrounds that you don't like. The random card back/game background feature has been enhanced to let you specify which ones to include in the randomized selection.