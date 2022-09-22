DDNet 16.4 released

DDNet 16.4 has been released with the following changes:
- [Client] Running and AFK animations [Voxel]
- [Client] Add different laser colors for different types [Voxel]
- [Client] Smooth scrolling in many places [Robyt3]
- [Client] Parallax-aware zoom [Fireball]
- [Client] Use new ddnet.org domain
- [Client&Server] Change log format [heinrich5991]
- [Client] Auto refresh skins when changing related settings [Jupeyy]
- [Client] Demo viewer: Use font instead of images [Voxel]
- [Client] Demo viewer: Add period/comma hotkeys to skip one tick forward/backward [Robyt3]
- [Client] Demo viewer: Allow using play in command line [Robyt3]
- [Client] Ignore server info with control characters [heinrich5991]
- [Client] List symlinks in list_dir [Patiga & Robyt3]
- [Client] Improve "couldn't open..." error messages by listing target [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Duplicate layers [archimede67]
- [Tools] Add map_create_pixelart and map_find_env tools [sctt]
- [Editor] Editor: Added "Order" button in quads popup [sctt]
- [Editor] Added reload button for image and sound popups [sctt]
- [Editor] Added a "Go" button [archimede67]
- [Server] Add HTTPS map download URL field for game servers [heinrich5991]
- [Server] Various fixes for server demo recording and playback [Robyt3]
- [Server] First send message to team, then kill team
- [Server] Add sv_sql_bindaddr and support bindaddr for http masterserver
