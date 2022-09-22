UPDATE V0.10.1: Online Leaderboards

General Changes:
- Added online leaderboards for Endless Mode and Regular Runs! Currently they're not displayed in the game but you can check them over here!
- The online Leaderboards for Endless Mode track how high your rank is in each Backstory and on Regular Runs you get to compete for the fastest run on the "Speedrun Leaderboard".
- Now the Endless records are tracked depending on the Backstory instead of globally
- Added the Paladin and Magical Girl outfits to unlock!
- Added 9 new Trials to the Endless Mode
- Added 3 Achievements to Endless Mode
Balance:
- If you play with the Keeper of Secrets backstory you get harder trials in Endless Mode.
- "Trial of the Thief" now takes longer to show up
Bugfixes:
- Solved a bug that made it impossible to continue playing the Endless Mode if you had all the trials (Congrats on the people who managed to get that far!)
- The _"Forbidden Powers" _perk was not loaded correctly between games. That is fixed now.
- _"Trial of Unity" _description was updated to reflect it's actual effect
- Changed how perks are displayed to avoid covering the UI if you have way too many of them.
Changed files in this update