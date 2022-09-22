Steam Deck Compatibility Round 2

The tutorial "how to swing" video didn't play properly on Steam Deck.... until now!
I think this has made the game play great on Deck... let me know if there are other areas that need fixing.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The tutorial "how to swing" video didn't play properly on Steam Deck.... until now!
I think this has made the game play great on Deck... let me know if there are other areas that need fixing.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update