Pro Gymnast update for 22 September 2022

Steam Deck Compatibility Round 2

22 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The tutorial "how to swing" video didn't play properly on Steam Deck.... until now!

I think this has made the game play great on Deck... let me know if there are other areas that need fixing.

Changed files in this update

Pro Gymnast Windows Depot
  • Loading history…
