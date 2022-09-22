Major
- Added a breakdown in the Attributes->Misc tab of how Magic find affects your chance to find higher rarities, set and unique items
- Improved the Stash Cleanup by allowing you to select an Item Type that filters your stash.
- Added option to reset skill masteries with Scroll of Regret and Scroll of Total Regret. The ability to reset all masteries for free once per day will remain.
Minor
- Improved the Rejuvenation potions to be more on-par with healing and mana potions
- Fixed Hunter summoned wolf, it no longers runs very far away from it's master, and it should no longer block you at the end of a level
- Fixed the Stash Cleanup so that it shows items correctly
- Inverted the mouse wheel scrolling on the Stash pages
- Renamed "Filter Overrides" to "Filter Layers"
- Other minor bugfixes
