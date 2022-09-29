Ultimate Chicken Horse patch 1.9.02

Ultimate Chicken Horse version 1.9.02 is now Live!

Here's a reminder of what to expect:

Both of the services that the game uses for all of the online content and online multiplayer had to be replaced. The game should work exactly as it did before, but you may notice some strangeness in this transitional period:

Extremely new content (levels, votes, challenge times) may be lost if they were posted between the last time we grabbed data and now. We'll work to retrieve that if we can. We should be able to at least retrieve the newest levels in the coming days.

Many older uploaded levels will be missing. Due to technical constraints, we weren't able to migrate every single level that had ever been uploaded. We've managed to migrate over 200,000 levels that were either popular or created in the last year. You can use the "My Levels" filter to see which of your published levels made it over. If any of your levels seem to be missing but you still have a local copy saved, feel free to publish it again!

Almost all of the data besides uploaded levels should be present and visible. This includes level statistics, high scores and your personal bests. Note that in places where a username is shown, if the associated user comes from data that was migrated the display name will be whatever it was at that time and may not update if that same user changes their display name in the future.

Patch Notes

Features:

Added crossplay with Xbox. All platforms can now play together!

Replaced the GameSparks server solution with BrainCloud, this now handles all player authentication, level uploads, level bans, challenge times, user bans, etc.

Added "Tournament" as a preset. These rules were suggested to us by the community.

Added new Farmhands, Syd (community manager) and SuperNimbus (team we worked with for server changes) to the credits

Bug Fixes: