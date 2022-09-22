[x] Changed first person spectating to be third person due to the lag that is caused, this will be fixed with proper FPP implementation
[x] Fixed freecam and playerview keybinds not working whilst being a global spectator
[x] After death you’ll now spectate your death location for 3 seconds before automatically going to the next player, you can press your ‘Primary Fire’ key to go to the next player instantly as always
[x] Updated utility cooldown descriptions in the loadout screen
[x] Fixed a bug where the charge bar wasn’t shown in first person
[x] Fixed a bug where the kill feed and elimination text wouldn’t show when experiencing internet problems
[x] Fixed a bug where the bow string wasn’t showing since the last engine update
[x] Potentially fixed a bug that sometimes caused your dash to be ‘eaten’ when using dash and wallbounce at the same time
[x] First person wallbounce trace reworked (now comes from the camera when in first person mode)
[x] Increased kick hitbox when in first person mode
[x] Arrows are now updated in spectator mode when spectating a player
[x] Spectator improvements made when swapping between players
[x] New shadow trail VFX that linger behind the player for 3 seconds teleporting
[x] New death effect showing the player in a death animation/ragdoll that disintegrates
[x] Damage numbers should now be shown for spectators
Project Sparrow update for 22 September 2022
Patch 0.3.5
