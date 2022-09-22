Paintbrawl!

Paint Brawl update is out now!

Jump back in and try out the new team slingshot mode

Paint Brawl is a new team battle mode using your slingshot to eliminate other players after their balloons are popped. After you're out of the round, help your team by stunning the other players!

All new cosmetics to customize your Paint Brawl look

New items in the store including vests and masks inspired by Paint Brawl, the knightly Cardboard Armor Set, and the crazy Rockin Mohawk. Plus, get an early look at what we're working on next in the coming soon section!

New ways to hold and store your items

We have big plans for how you'll use your hands for new features coming in the future - so we are making a big change to how the holdable items work in this patch. We are updating the system to now allow you to carry up to 4 different items at one time. The new holdable locations are one on each arm and one behind each shoulder. We know this is a big change and we're listening to your feedback.

Build Notes

Paint Brawl September 2022