Hotfix for a few bugs

Hey everyone, thanks for your bug reports, we managed to squash the worst offenders and get out a quick update!
- Battle Details after battles and End of Run details now correctly shows the 3 heroes from this run, and the accurate details of that battle for the all runs in a play session, not just the first run.
- Arena Mode had Elite Enemies scaling wildly out of control if a user clicked into a battle, then backed out and checked the other battle, the elite edge enemies would continue to gain +50% HP, which was shown on the battle info popup.
- Carrion's Discard abilities would allow you to click the OK button before selecting a card, resulting in the a soft lock where you couldn't close the Deck Viewer window during a battle.
Changed files in this update