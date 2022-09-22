 Skip to content

Arcanium update for 22 September 2022

Hotfix for a few bugs

Build 9573167 · Last edited by Wendy

Hey everyone, thanks for your bug reports, we managed to squash the worst offenders and get out a quick update!

  • Battle Details after battles and End of Run details now correctly shows the 3 heroes from this run, and the accurate details of that battle for the all runs in a play session, not just the first run.
  • Arena Mode had Elite Enemies scaling wildly out of control if a user clicked into a battle, then backed out and checked the other battle, the elite edge enemies would continue to gain +50% HP, which was shown on the battle info popup.
  • Carrion's Discard abilities would allow you to click the OK button before selecting a card, resulting in the a soft lock where you couldn't close the Deck Viewer window during a battle.

Changed files in this update

Arcanium Content Depot 1056841
