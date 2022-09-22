Hotfix V0.25-2:

Reincarnation Exp has been modified to match how it was before 0.25. There had been a bug that was incorrectly applying reincarnation node modifiers to reincarnation xp as a whole. However, fixing this was a bigger nerf than intended. This has been reversed. Instead, the challenge 8 reward and the reincarnation shop layer 6 perk have been changed to reflect what they were doing before, which is applying an increase to reincarnation xp overall.