 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 22 September 2022

Hotfix V0.25-2:

Share · View all patches · Build 9573117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Reincarnation Exp has been modified to match how it was before 0.25. There had been a bug that was incorrectly applying reincarnation node modifiers to reincarnation xp as a whole. However, fixing this was a bigger nerf than intended. This has been reversed. Instead, the challenge 8 reward and the reincarnation shop layer 6 perk have been changed to reflect what they were doing before, which is applying an increase to reincarnation xp overall.

  • German language players can now access Ascension.

  • Whack Maxed icon is now accurate.

  • The map should now open properly.

  • Info about Ascension now unlocks at 4-1-50.

  • Chinese/Russian/Japanese/Korean fonts are now showing properly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1535561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link