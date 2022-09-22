Hotfix V0.25-2:

-
Reincarnation Exp has been modified to match how it was before 0.25. There had been a bug that was incorrectly applying reincarnation node modifiers to reincarnation xp as a whole. However, fixing this was a bigger nerf than intended. This has been reversed. Instead, the challenge 8 reward and the reincarnation shop layer 6 perk have been changed to reflect what they were doing before, which is applying an increase to reincarnation xp overall.
German language players can now access Ascension.
Whack Maxed icon is now accurate.
The map should now open properly.
Info about Ascension now unlocks at 4-1-50.
Chinese/Russian/Japanese/Korean fonts are now showing properly.
