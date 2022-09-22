- Add option to move kingdom using Enter key binding.
- Fix quests being stuck in between states in rare cases.
- Fix UI issue when mixing quests in rare cases.
Airborne Kingdom update for 22 September 2022
Patch Notes v1.8.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
