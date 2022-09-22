 Skip to content

Airborne Kingdom update for 22 September 2022

Patch Notes v1.8.2

Build 9573056

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add option to move kingdom using Enter key binding.
  • Fix quests being stuck in between states in rare cases.
  • Fix UI issue when mixing quests in rare cases.

Airborne Kingdom Content Depot 982291
Airborne Kingdom Mac Depot 982293
