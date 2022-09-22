- Audio Settings: Master, Music SFX volumes are now in the main menu
- Balance: All gear stats were increased, normal gear now has (+1) stats, and (+1) gear has now (+2) stats
- Bug Fix: Goblin bleed projectile now is disabled slighly earlier.
- Bug Fix: Defending with shield hitbox has been improved. You will no longer get hit if you face enemy and use shield on certain attacks (e.g gorilla swing arms attack)
- Bug Fix: Skill's that shoot projectiles now deal correct damage based on the players stats
- Bug Fix: Discord link updated in the main menu
- Bug Fix: Corrected spelling of Effectiveness in the Apply Status Effectiveness blessing.
- Improvement: Powered by wwise in credits
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 22 September 2022
Patch 11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
