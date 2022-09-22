 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 22 September 2022

Patch 11

Share · View all patches · Build 9573050 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Audio Settings: Master, Music SFX volumes are now in the main menu
  • Balance: All gear stats were increased, normal gear now has (+1) stats, and (+1) gear has now (+2) stats
  • Bug Fix: Goblin bleed projectile now is disabled slighly earlier.
  • Bug Fix: Defending with shield hitbox has been improved. You will no longer get hit if you face enemy and use shield on certain attacks (e.g gorilla swing arms attack)
  • Bug Fix: Skill's that shoot projectiles now deal correct damage based on the players stats
  • Bug Fix: Discord link updated in the main menu
  • Bug Fix: Corrected spelling of Effectiveness in the Apply Status Effectiveness blessing.
  • Improvement: Powered by wwise in credits

