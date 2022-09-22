 Skip to content

Leap of Faith update for 22 September 2022

Leap of Faith - Walkthrough DLC out now.

Share · View all patches · Build 9573041 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ever wondered what your in-game choices do? How to unlock a scene? Or want to know a bit about how the game was made? See concept renders and other content that were scrapped along the way?

The Walkthrough DLC is an in-game mod/walkthrough that shows you the way. You can easily enable or disable the walkthrough, extras or text commentary so you only see the elements you want to see on the screen at any time.

Head over to the store page for more information.

Have fun playing.

// Drifty

Changed files in this update

Depot 2122800
  • Loading history…
