Floppy Knights update for 22 September 2022

Beta Testers Wanted!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Phoebe and Carlton ain’t afraid of no ghosts, right? After Phoebe claims nothing can scare her, Carlton dares her to venture into the Toggle Town graveyard at night. Testing their bravery by following a spooky sound will lead them to the King of Ghosts - an urban legend who might just be hauntingly familiar!

We're looking for playtesters for Floppy Knights' Halloween themed DLC, Graveyard Shift! Here's how it works:

  • Ya gotta own the Steam version
  • Join our Discord
  • We give you access to our internal branch

Starting NOW thru Tues, Sept 27th - be the first players to check out 8 new levels, all set in a spooky new biome, and unlock 16 brand new cards! Hope to see ya in Discord <3

