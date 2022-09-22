Combat mechanics update
New shooting animations
New images for weapons
Fix and improve interfaces and HUD
Fix bugs reported by the community
Climb and Fight: Mafia update for 22 September 2022
Update for bug fixes, improved animations and interface
Patchnotes via Steam Community
