 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Climb and Fight: Mafia update for 22 September 2022

Update for bug fixes, improved animations and interface

Share · View all patches · Build 9572854 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Combat mechanics update
New shooting animations
New images for weapons
Fix and improve interfaces and HUD
Fix bugs reported by the community

Changed files in this update

Depot 2087351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link