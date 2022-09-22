 Skip to content

Leaf Blower Revolution - Idle Game update for 22 September 2022

Update v2.16.0

Update v2.16.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear leaf blowers,

A wild update has dropped! Version 2.16.0 is mostly a QoL update but it comes with some fancy new content, too!

Cards transcension has been improved, and as already teased by our gold-blower-pinging mod @(Prettiest Mod) Farah, we have some nice pet skins (with more to come)! Also, the mid-/end gamers will probably also like the new Artifact.

Additionally, I've finally added the much-requested loadouts feature. Less clicking, more convenience!

Last but not least... a new pet has arrived.

Changelog

  • Cards can be locked so they can’t be transcended (either via the lock button or via right clicking a card in the cards list)
  • Cards that can be transcended have a purple-ish background
  • Cards can be transcended per tier
  • Loadouts
  • New Artifact: Vital Violin
  • New pet: Piggo
  • Pet skins (more skins coming in future updates)
  • Trade screen improved (shortened text, details can be toggled)
  • Auto pet pet upgrade added to the Gems shop
  • Pet sets can be named
  • New community leaf
  • Offline rewards can now show rewards for 1h/24h/3d by pressing shift/ctrl/alt (PC only for now)
  • Artifacts hotkeys
  • Hotkeys can be cleared with the respective clear button
  • Relics show the relevant leafscended leaf count below their count
  • Claimable Rewards (assigned to a Humble North account; can be used in both main game and online seasons; used in main game for special events to come; usage in seasons TBA)
  • Bobs' cards MLC upgrade stat attribute changed so they're multiplicative now
  • Materials can be added to the favorite navigation resources
  • Craft info now shows the correct leaves for the relevant craft levels
  • New tower enemy: Boss Hulk. Trivia: Boss Hulk was overwritten internally by Boss Klackon (stupid dev), so this fix will result in 6 new cards.
  • Mobile Cards selection fixed

v2.16.1

  • Cropped card menu fixed when using alternative font
  • House crash fix

Open link