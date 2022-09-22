Update v2.16.0

Dear leaf blowers,
A wild update has dropped! Version 2.16.0 is mostly a QoL update but it comes with some fancy new content, too!
Cards transcension has been improved, and as already teased by our gold-blower-pinging mod @(Prettiest Mod) Farah, we have some nice pet skins (with more to come)! Also, the mid-/end gamers will probably also like the new Artifact.
Additionally, I've finally added the much-requested loadouts feature. Less clicking, more convenience!
Last but not least... a new pet has arrived.
Changelog
- Cards can be locked so they can’t be transcended (either via the lock button or via right clicking a card in the cards list)
- Cards that can be transcended have a purple-ish background
- Cards can be transcended per tier
- Loadouts
- New Artifact: Vital Violin
- New pet: Piggo
- Pet skins (more skins coming in future updates)
- Trade screen improved (shortened text, details can be toggled)
- Auto pet pet upgrade added to the Gems shop
- Pet sets can be named
- New community leaf
- Offline rewards can now show rewards for 1h/24h/3d by pressing shift/ctrl/alt (PC only for now)
- Artifacts hotkeys
- Hotkeys can be cleared with the respective clear button
- Relics show the relevant leafscended leaf count below their count
- Claimable Rewards (assigned to a Humble North account; can be used in both main game and online seasons; used in main game for special events to come; usage in seasons TBA)
- Bobs' cards MLC upgrade stat attribute changed so they're multiplicative now
- Materials can be added to the favorite navigation resources
- Craft info now shows the correct leaves for the relevant craft levels
- New tower enemy: Boss Hulk. Trivia: Boss Hulk was overwritten internally by Boss Klackon (stupid dev), so this fix will result in 6 new cards.
- Mobile Cards selection fixed
v2.16.1
- Cropped card menu fixed when using alternative font
- House crash fix
