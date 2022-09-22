Update v2.16.0

Dear leaf blowers,

A wild update has dropped! Version 2.16.0 is mostly a QoL update but it comes with some fancy new content, too!

Cards transcension has been improved, and as already teased by our gold-blower-pinging mod @(Prettiest Mod) Farah, we have some nice pet skins (with more to come)! Also, the mid-/end gamers will probably also like the new Artifact.

Additionally, I've finally added the much-requested loadouts feature. Less clicking, more convenience!

Last but not least... a new pet has arrived.

Changelog

Cards can be locked so they can’t be transcended (either via the lock button or via right clicking a card in the cards list)

Cards that can be transcended have a purple-ish background

Cards can be transcended per tier

Loadouts

New Artifact: Vital Violin

New pet: Piggo

Pet skins (more skins coming in future updates)

Trade screen improved (shortened text, details can be toggled)

Auto pet pet upgrade added to the Gems shop

Pet sets can be named

New community leaf

Offline rewards can now show rewards for 1h/24h/3d by pressing shift/ctrl/alt (PC only for now)

Artifacts hotkeys

Hotkeys can be cleared with the respective clear button

Relics show the relevant leafscended leaf count below their count

Claimable Rewards (assigned to a Humble North account; can be used in both main game and online seasons; used in main game for special events to come; usage in seasons TBA)

Bobs' cards MLC upgrade stat attribute changed so they're multiplicative now

Materials can be added to the favorite navigation resources

Craft info now shows the correct leaves for the relevant craft levels

New tower enemy: Boss Hulk. Trivia: Boss Hulk was overwritten internally by Boss Klackon (stupid dev), so this fix will result in 6 new cards.

Mobile Cards selection fixed

v2.16.1