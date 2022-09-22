Optimized and added settings to work better on Steam Deck. Changed proprietary .mp4 videos to open format webm that works with Linux. Unfortunately, even with webm videos, the Steam Deck can't yet play the videos, only audio. You can still play the game even though videos aren't currently working. We're still working on Steam Deck optimizations and will update again as soon as we fix the video issue. Thanks for playing!
ChronoTecture: The Eprologue update for 22 September 2022
ChronoTecture - Steam Deck Update #1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
