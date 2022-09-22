 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mutagenic update for 22 September 2022

Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9572692 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good afternoon,

This patch fixes a critical bug with vulnerable status effect causing crashes when combined with Damage over Time skills. This would often happen when combining Shotgun (with Intimidating) as well as Shuriken with Sanguine Decay.

This patch also introduces more settings to disable special effects/flashing, as well as disabling mob status bars.

Please let me know if there are any other settings/options that people would find useful/helpful. I'll be happy to add them!

Cheers,
zediven

Changed files in this update

Depot 2082561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link