Patch Notes

Good afternoon,

This patch fixes a critical bug with vulnerable status effect causing crashes when combined with Damage over Time skills. This would often happen when combining Shotgun (with Intimidating) as well as Shuriken with Sanguine Decay.

This patch also introduces more settings to disable special effects/flashing, as well as disabling mob status bars.

Please let me know if there are any other settings/options that people would find useful/helpful. I'll be happy to add them!

Cheers,

zediven