FLASHOUT 3 update for 22 September 2022

Outer Space fix

Build 9572060

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Before going to sleep, we are releasing one more fix for you - we have corrected a bug on the Outer Space map, which could have blocked the possibility of completing the entire campaign. So if you could not go through the destruction mode at the last tournament - download the new version and the problem will disappear :)

