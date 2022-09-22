Quality of Life and Raid Improvements - Patch Notes - September 22nd

Check out this month's Patch Notes below!

The following Events, Sales, and Promotions are running:

Field Raid Improvements

Several changes have been added to the Field Raid system. See the full post for more information: Field Raid Improvements

September Quality of Life Updates:

The following changes have been made to the game:

Fixed an issue in La Terra Highland mini-map with the Mana Tunnel appearing untranslated.

Fixed an issue in south Pantay Swap mini-map where Lutra River appeared untranslated.

Fixed a typo in the listed items for Finishing Materials for Dustin Silver Knight Greaves.

Fixed an issue where the Cherry Delight 2nd title appeared untranslated.

Fixed an issue with not being able to end the dialogue with the Fashion Contest Helper.

Fixed a typo in the mini-map for Errans Gorge name.

With the August update, there were several issues with Campfire Spirit contents. Since these changes were not stable, the following changes have been removed:

Information regarding Enchant Burning has been added to the Enchant and Campfire Skill Descriptions and several related menus.

The criteria in place that requires a certain Cumulative Level limit to purchase certain Cash items in the Mabinogi Item Shop have been removed.

As announced, prior to the upcoming NX Merge , changes to the Trade Restriction Protection system have been made.

The following are known issues:

There is an issue where you cannot Friend Summon using Fynn Pets. It will show the error, "Unavailable because the owner has opened a Personal Shop".

During the Kraken Rex boss fight, Kraken Rex will use an attack that will cause players to lose protection, semi-permanently, until they change channels or relog.

There is a known issue where some players are unable to obtain the G1 quest "Find Goro's Ring".

There is an issue where certain G3 cutscenes will not play, but still charge gold.

There is an issue where the Today Visitor Count does not reset to 0. When a visiting character visits the Homestead, the Today and Total Count accumulates normally.

The available upgrades in the Item Upgrade may overlap in the UI if the window is increased.

Homestead Anvils and Furnaces have settings to allow visitors to use them, but do not actually restrict the use of the items.

There is a slight graphical error where part of the hose is missing when a William or Butler Partner uses the Water Hose gesture.

Some Partner gestures that have them holding a weapon will appear as though the weapon is disconnected and floating.

There are Partner gestures that do not activate when a Partner has something equipped in their left hand.

There is an issue after using the Thunder skill, the character can't charge Thunder again until after the Thunder bolt hits/damages enemies.

If you try to change your style to an appearance already saved in a Beauty Slot, it will say it failed.

There is a minor visual issue with the Beauty Slot text if you scroll up and down after expanding the Beauty Slot.

The outline color when clicking on an empty Beauty Slot is incorrect.

There is text cut-off in the Buy Item UI when buying the Royal Society Appreciation Box from Melwyn.

The inventory image for the Mace of Mercy is incorrect.

Feeding a Pet Instructor Stick to a Level 100 Spirit weapon will cause the character to freeze.

If you had a unicode heart on your wedding ring, the heart appears as a question mark.

The Shaggy Perm hairstyle can be saved in a Beauty Slot.

Cobweb Mummy enemies do not appear in the Alby Advanced Dungeon.

Guilds are not appearing in the Guild List.

When you first open the Master Plan Inventory, it will incorrectly show as locked. Closing and reopening the inventory will fix the issue.

There is a minor graphical issue with the Special Shining Stage Concert Costume (M) when the character equipped with the outfit is running.

Scathach's hands do not match her skin color.

The Tail Chasers mini-game in Festia is currently inaccessible.

Guild stones can be placed very close to each other.

Some players have encountered an issue when using Fynn Sync for Corgi pets. A further uncommon issue can occur where placing items into the pet's inventory will disappear.

Found an issue with the Fahmes Ruin ranking rewards distribution and further investigation is in progress. If you are affected by this issue, please submit a Player Support Ticket.

There are unnecessary line breaks within the Field Raid Messenger's dialogue.

There are a few text discrepancies when a Field Raid boss monster attempts to recover or recovers from Pragarah and Brionac attacks.

Several names of Enchant Scrolls that Stewart requests to exchange for Restoration Powder are incorrect. Sheep Raising is Sheperd's, Excavator is Digger, Gusty is Windy, Boar is Wild Boar, and Earthling is Earthen