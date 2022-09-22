OBS Studio 28.0.2 Hotfix Update

The second hotfix for 28.0 is now available. It addresses a number of issues reported by our users since the 28.0/28.0.1 releases.
Changelog:
- Fix macOS updater not updating to newer versions [Rodney]
- Fix YouTube Manage Broadcast dialog being too large for 768p displays [cg2121]
- Fix broken prefix for obspython binary module on Linux [PatTheMav]
- Fix hotkey settings screen not accepting all input on macOS [PatTheMav]
- Fix memory leak with mpegts [pkv]
- Fix crash when left-clicking on non-multiview projectors [r1ch]
- Fix I420 HLG support [rcdrone]
- Fix resource leak in v4l2-output [shoffmeister]
- Fix source name edit textbox not accepting input on enter [PatTheMav]
- Add support for reading NV12/YUY2 PQ/HLG [rcdrone]
- Fix spacing in scene and source tree [gxalpha]
- Fix Qt5-linked plugins crashing Qt6-based OBS builds on Linux [kkartaltepe/norihiro]
- Update volume controls decay rate on profile switch [PatTheMav]
- Fix crash when removing filter after changing a value [PatTheMav]
- Fix frame sharing and colorspace issues for macOS Virtual Camera [PatTheMav]
- Fix crashes and unusable property button for VSTs on M1 Macs [PatTheMav]
- Fix Light theme Studio Mode labels and T-bar [shiina424]
- Update media states when image source is de-/activated [WarmUpTill]
- Don't save/overwrite browser docks if CEF hasn't loaded [WizardCM]
- Fix DeckLink Output color range and space [rcdrone]
- Undeprecate traditional capture sources on macOS 12 [gxalpha]
- Fix startup crash on Intel Macs [Jim]
- Fix NVIDIA Audio Effects not updating according to user selection [pkv]
Changed files in this update