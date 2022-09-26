The Core Keeper and Terraria Crossover is Live!

We’re very excited to announce that the Core Keeper and Terraria crossover is now live! Will you be among the first explorers to locate the Summoning Idol and call forth King Slime?

How Do I Find the Summoning Idol?

That’s a great question! King Slime’s Summoning Idol is a rare item that can only be found by – you guessed it – defeating Slimes. Slimes in all corners of the Core Keeper map have a chance of dropping the King Slime Summoning Idol upon defeat, and then it’s up to you to figure out exactly what to do with it (psst, there's a clue in our patch notes!).

We’re excited to see which Explorers will be among the first to summon King Slime, and we’re even more excited to see which of you will be among the first to defeat him and uncover his loot! The chance of a Slime dropping the Summoning Idol is about the same as the chance of it dropping a Slime Trophy, so don’t worry if you don’t find the Summoning Idol right away – the Core Keeper and Terraria crossover is a permanent addition to the game.

It's been a joy to collaborate with Re-Logic on the crossover, and we hope you’ll enjoy the new features available in both games. We’re looking forward to seeing screenshots of all your Caveling Pets over in the official Core Keeper Discord once Terraria’s own update goes live.

We’d like to remind you that this crossover is coming as part of a much bigger update for Terraria too, and we want to wish Re-Logic a big congratulations on all their hard work. We’re still hard at work on our next major update, The Desert of Beginnings, but you can expect a spooky Halloween-themed seasonal event next!