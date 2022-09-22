New patch in publicbeta with building improvements! (v159)

Hello, I have a done another patch in the publicbeta branch! The main thing in this one is that I overhauled the Builder role to make the queue "global" for all your builders, let you queue up to 100 buildings of any type, and to allow multiple builders to work on the same building at a time.

I also changed the Repair role so it will just keep repairing anything instead of having to be told what to repair. And I've added a gate for picket fences, and a "Block Animals" option, so you can make a nice enclosure for your chickens without them constantly escaping.

Then there's some more translation updates of the new text from v155, many thanks to all the translators again! That's the main stuff, the rest is just a lot of small tweaks and fixes that I got from people's bug reports and from starting another playthrough myself. Here's the full list:

Updated Simplified Chinese, Korean, German, French, Hungarian and Latin American Spanish translations

Multiple people can work on the same building, and you can queue up to 100 buildings of different types

When you assign someone the Repair role they will stay in it and repair any building, not just the one you told them to

Added picket fence gate

Added Block Animals option to gates, so you can stop chickens escaping

Added a world setting for whether traders often have save tokens, turned it off in Hard mode

After going to a well or river for a drink, people will fill up their water bottle or watering can

Made some speeches from other communities less likely to show in the PiP

Show on action menu when mining or chopping wood near another community's base is classed as stealing. Stopped AI from automatically mining those areas.

Reinstated old values for assassination and choke hold strength, they were right all along

Made allies blue on minimap

Fix for exploit in food for winter quest, where you can just keep buying the food back and selling it again for double the price

Fix for infected tag not transferring when you transfer part of a stack of infected human meat

Fix for equipment policy setting for Can Feed To Animals not being saved

Fix for NPCs getting into a loop trying to bandage someone

Fix for looter barricades glitching out and never disappearing when destroyed

Fix for characters following the direct controlled player not being able to follow them through gates they opened, if the gates were set to Always Closed

Fix for stealth XP being granted for killing chickens

Fix for outhouses getting filled really quickly

Fix for meat from animals that were bitten being infected (animals don't get infected, so nor does their meat)

Fix for right-click to Buy button not working on traders

Fix for being able to exploit following to get someone to stop feuding

Fix for traders levelling up without trading with you

Fix for flickering when game is paused in multiplayer

Some fixes for character getting into loops with auto-deposit

You can't restrain someone from another community if they are fighting someone from your community (it would be seen as hostile, you have to restrain your guy)

Fix for crash in script editor when saving translated text if a translation sheet doesn't exist yet

Fix for translations in script editor not being saved if they are on newly created speeches

Reinstated mining of stone from mines if there are deposits there, and you can now see when stamping a mine which deposits are there

Made animal feeders more likely to take more than one item at a time to the trough

When you demolish a trap it will return the carrot or pipe bomb, unless the trap has been sprung

Fix for occasional crash when character injects themselves with antigen, if you already did it from the UI

What's this publicbeta thing?

v159 will be in the "publicbeta" branch for a while, before pushing it to the main game. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".