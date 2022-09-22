 Skip to content

BoomBox update for 22 September 2022

BoomBox full remake!

Build 9572220

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BoomBox Full Remake (Version 2.9.6):

  • New Lobby Environment
  • New UI
  • New Features
  • Performance Improvement
  • All systems polished and re-worked
  • bHaptics
  • Twitch Chat update
  • LIV upgrade

