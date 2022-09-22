 Skip to content

Life After Death update for 22 September 2022

Update v0.1.9.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted time of day will be shorter day time

Added Ink that could be crafted in craftingbench house and for now can paint doors in 5 different colors

