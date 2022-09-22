 Skip to content

Sky Haven update for 22 September 2022

Version 0.7.5.239

Last edited by Wendy

  • Improvements
  • removed directional arrows from the doorway
  • Bug fixes
  • fixed research unblocking
  • fixed vehicles capturing when airfield building stopped
  • fixed a bug on loading related to doorways

