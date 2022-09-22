 Skip to content

BarnFinders update for 22 September 2022

Steam Daily Deal! 50% OFF!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Have you ever wanted to follow your Uncle's step?
Chase your dreams & pawn all across Ameryka but you had no dime in your pocket?!

Oh my, we’ve got news for you fella!

Barn Finders is featured in today's Steam Daily Deal!

One of the best occasions to grab your fresh copy of Barn Finders, as well as Amerykan Dream DLC, with a steaming hot 50% discount!

Don’t wait, leave your worries behind, pack your truck and sink into, filled to the brim with the pawning, world of Barn Finders!

Here’s your deal folks!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/991170/Barn_Finders/

