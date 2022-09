This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, explorers! Today launches Lock & Load VR!

L&L is a special Steam Sale, organized by CM Games, consisting of some of your favorite FPS VR games. You have until September 29th to grab these awesome titles, so if you’ve been waiting for a discount, now’s the time. Tell your friends, family, neighbors, pets, and the whole world! 

We’ll see you in the Radius very soon :D