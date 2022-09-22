FLASHOUT 3 IS NOW OUT!

Hello all FLASHOUT fans!
We are delighted to inform, that the third and most explosive entry to the FLASHOUT franchise, FLASHOUT 3, is now live on Steam!
With a campaign consisting of 10 tournaments, awesome and unique ships, great electronic music and last but not least - VR, motion simulators and Steam Deck support!
That's right, and you can grab your copy 10% off! Don't miss this chance and join the competition! We hope you will enjoy the new game :).
Thank you for your support!
