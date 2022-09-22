 Skip to content

FLASHOUT 3 update for 22 September 2022

FLASHOUT 3 IS NOW OUT!

Build 9571715 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello all FLASHOUT fans!

We are delighted to inform, that the third and most explosive entry to the FLASHOUT franchise, FLASHOUT 3, is now live on Steam!

With a campaign consisting of 10 tournaments, awesome and unique ships, great electronic music and last but not least - VR, motion simulators and Steam Deck support!

That's right, and you can grab your copy 10% off! Don't miss this chance and join the competition! We hope you will enjoy the new game :).

Thank you for your support!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1761870

