P&C Beta Update: 22.09.22

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Last week's Beta had some issues with saves, so... good thing it was just a Beta! That issue has been solved and we can keep moving forward with SEXY RABBIT TATS and more!

Also, the new MINI game releases this weekend!

Size: 426.4 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Rabbit Princess NSFW Animation #4 added

ːswirliesː Oni PRINCE NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː 2 new unique skills added! "Dull" and "Frail" will give a malus to living/undead Progeny when Life Force in the Kingdom is too low/high!

ːswirliesː Added "Babs' Potion Shop" reward! The Cauldron Pin will allow Babs to play every animation available in the game! This month's MINI releases this weekend only on our Patreon!

ːswirliesː Added the first 🕺 (C)hoose (Y)our (O)wn (P)rogeny NPC! Sakari can be found around Frozen Stick Village!

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed the new skill system crashing most saves! Yay!