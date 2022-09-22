 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 22 September 2022

P&C Beta Update: 22.09.22

Build 9571589

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Last week's Beta had some issues with saves, so... good thing it was just a Beta! That issue has been solved and we can keep moving forward with SEXY RABBIT TATS and more!

Also, the new MINI game releases this weekend!

Size: 426.4 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Rabbit Princess NSFW Animation #4 added
ːswirliesː Oni PRINCE NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː 2 new unique skills added! "Dull" and "Frail" will give a malus to living/undead Progeny when Life Force in the Kingdom is too low/high!
ːswirliesː Added "Babs' Potion Shop" reward! The Cauldron Pin will allow Babs to play every animation available in the game! This month's MINI releases this weekend only on our Patreon!

ːswirliesː Added the first 🕺 (C)hoose (Y)our (O)wn (P)rogeny NPC! Sakari can be found around Frozen Stick Village!

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed the new skill system crashing most saves! Yay!

