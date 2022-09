The team is pleased to announce that #Remoteness is out now on Steam for PC at a 20% discounted price of $19.99. 🎮

Fight, explore and survive in our brand new adventure!

Thank you everyone for your support during what has been an incredible two years of up and downs, but we are now genuinely happy to share with you the final result of our hard work.

Again, thank you! 💚🤍

KR Games team