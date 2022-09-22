Party Time DLC is here!

We just released Party Time DLC for you to enjoy some new content and boosts to the popularity that the community requested:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2126170/Gas_Station_Simulator__Party_Time_DLC/
You can now build a party venue and bring another revenue stream to your business. When things get a bit more relaxed in the late hours of the day, you can now crank things up with the new party content. We hope you'll enjoy that party!
- Amount of sandy footsteps created by visitors have been reduced significantly and they should no longer spawn when the customers are standing still.
- Employees should no longer clean the warehouse related items (Music Sets, Giant Teddybear, etc.).
- Customers using toilet should now again pay $1.50 to use the toilet.
- Fixed a crash related to Car Wash which caused the game to crash when closing Car Wash, the whole Gas Station or occasionally calling the UFO.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when the player was driving Rudy and the game tried to access the player’s inventory.
And just to round everything up nicely, we now have a 10% discount on our first DLC:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1940030/Gas_Station_Simulator__Can_Touch_This_DLC/
Changed files in this update