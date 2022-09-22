Party Time DLC is here!

We just released Party Time DLC for you to enjoy some new content and boosts to the popularity that the community requested:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2126170/Gas_Station_Simulator__Party_Time_DLC/

You can now build a party venue and bring another revenue stream to your business. When things get a bit more relaxed in the late hours of the day, you can now crank things up with the new party content. We hope you'll enjoy that party!

Amount of sandy footsteps created by visitors have been reduced significantly and they should no longer spawn when the customers are standing still.

Employees should no longer clean the warehouse related items (Music Sets, Giant Teddybear, etc.).

Customers using toilet should now again pay $1.50 to use the toilet.

Fixed a crash related to Car Wash which caused the game to crash when closing Car Wash, the whole Gas Station or occasionally calling the UFO.

Fixed a crash that occurred when the player was driving Rudy and the game tried to access the player’s inventory.

And just to round everything up nicely, we now have a 10% discount on our first DLC:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1940030/Gas_Station_Simulator__Can_Touch_This_DLC/