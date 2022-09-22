 Skip to content

TAXINAUT update for 22 September 2022

Update to TAXINAUT version 0.8.15 WIN_EARLY

Update to TAXINAUT version 0.8.15 WIN_EARLY

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes some minor bugs and adds a small new storyline.

  • Fix Possible crash when redrawing MapInformation Directory ZoneRecords while just leaving a StarSystem (see drawZoneRecord(...)).
  • Fix weapon dealer stocks unlimited specials (like guns).
  • Fix oracle storyline costs not correct.
  • 'WASHING AWAY THE SCUM' small storyline.
  • Fix spelling mistake in motelexplanation Dialog (Thanks to Taolaen).
  • Fix can't save at Places even if 'Allow manual save' is set to 'AT ALL SITES' (Thanks to Brian).
  • You can't get depressed by sleeping at Home now (Thanks to Luke).
  • When getting directions you can choose whether you want a bookmark to it added or not. (Thanks to Brian).
  • HUD item now remembers its setting when reloading. (Thanks to Luke
    and Brian).
  • Fix cryxex still giving Enigma's (Thanks to Luke).
  • Space toggles pause. (Thanks ArquebusX and Atova).
  • Keyboard and gamepad accelerate/decelerate should feel slightly more reactive because they now occur on key-down instead of key-up.

Changed files in this update

