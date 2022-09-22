Update to TAXINAUT version 0.8.15 WIN_EARLY

Fixes some minor bugs and adds a small new storyline.
- Fix Possible crash when redrawing MapInformation Directory ZoneRecords while just leaving a StarSystem (see drawZoneRecord(...)).
- Fix weapon dealer stocks unlimited specials (like guns).
- Fix oracle storyline costs not correct.
- 'WASHING AWAY THE SCUM' small storyline.
- Fix spelling mistake in motelexplanation Dialog (Thanks to Taolaen).
- Fix can't save at Places even if 'Allow manual save' is set to 'AT ALL SITES' (Thanks to Brian).
- You can't get depressed by sleeping at Home now (Thanks to Luke).
- When getting directions you can choose whether you want a bookmark to it added or not. (Thanks to Brian).
- HUD item now remembers its setting when reloading. (Thanks to Luke
and Brian).
- Fix cryxex still giving Enigma's (Thanks to Luke).
- Space toggles pause. (Thanks ArquebusX and Atova).
- Keyboard and gamepad accelerate/decelerate should feel slightly more reactive because they now occur on key-down instead of key-up.
Changed files in this update