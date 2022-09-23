Early Access Release!

**Super Gosu Fans, the moment you have all been waiting for is here! Super Gosu Cars is now available for purchase and play as an early access game!

Hop on the Super Gosu Hype Train and together we will speed our way to a fully fledged release some time down the line in a hopefully not too distant nor bleak future.

And if you're still on the fence there's always the free demo for you all to try out until you know if Super Gosu Cars is the game for you.**

This has been a roughly two year long journey for me of learning about game development, coding, 3D-modelling and everything else this entails. Through ups and downs I have come out the other side with tons of new experiences, knowledge, happiness and sorrows, and a handful of gray hairs. And it's not over yet.

Until next time I hope you will all find the time and opportunities to enjoy the game, or the demo, if only for a minute, in its current state (which is actually a pretty decent state if I may be so bold).

Lots of love,

The Developer