- Fixed bug where weapons could not be swapped while wearing a hiking backpack
- All items should now be peaceable on cliffs. You cannot place some items near the edge of the cliff. This is a technical limitation and cannot be changed
- Generators in a house should now show electricity output correctly
- Entering bunkers should no longer teleport the player back to the Sgt. Lake
- Turrets should no longer duplicate on server restart in some areas
- Fixed one of the hairstyles not showing in a game when equipped
Longvinter update for 22 September 2022
Bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update