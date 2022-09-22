 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 22 September 2022

Bug fixes

Last edited 22 September 2022 by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where weapons could not be swapped while wearing a hiking backpack
  • All items should now be peaceable on cliffs. You cannot place some items near the edge of the cliff. This is a technical limitation and cannot be changed
  • Generators in a house should now show electricity output correctly
  • Entering bunkers should no longer teleport the player back to the Sgt. Lake
  • Turrets should no longer duplicate on server restart in some areas
  • Fixed one of the hairstyles not showing in a game when equipped

