Day Three Update! MAP 🌎

From the release day we were working on map implementation, and today within the game's update you'll find a map of the Central Station!
Full list of day three implementations:
- "Mind of a Fool" location. Fixed an incorrect collision that allowed you to jump off a train.
- "Mind of a Fool" location. Fixed a bug in the French localization where the hero could not obtain an item in a side quest.
- "Tainted" Boss. A stabbing attack was removed. Normal sword attack now deals 1 damage. Fixed two-handed sword attack collisions.
- "Central Station" location. Added the Central Station map upon leaving the hero's room.
