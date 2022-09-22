 Skip to content

There Is No Light update for 22 September 2022

Day Three Update! MAP 🌎

Build 9571071 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings!

From the release day we were working on map implementation, and today within the game's update you'll find a map of the Central Station!

Full list of day three implementations:
  • "Mind of a Fool" location. Fixed an incorrect collision that allowed you to jump off a train.
  • "Mind of a Fool" location. Fixed a bug in the French localization where the hero could not obtain an item in a side quest.
  • "Tainted" Boss. A stabbing attack was removed. Normal sword attack now deals 1 damage. Fixed two-handed sword attack collisions.
  • "Central Station" location. Added the Central Station map upon leaving the hero's room.

