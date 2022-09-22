 Skip to content

Chat with yu update for 22 September 2022

Tutorial Bug Fixed

Build 9571041 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The tutorial bug has been fixed. We are working on support for ultrawide monitors.

Sorry for the inconvenience. :)
Best regards, Yu

