Tutorial Bug Fixed

The tutorial bug has been fixed. We are working on support for ultrawide monitors.
Sorry for the inconvenience. :)
Best regards, Yu
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The tutorial bug has been fixed. We are working on support for ultrawide monitors.
Sorry for the inconvenience. :)
Best regards, Yu
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update