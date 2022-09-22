Update 6 Fixes v0.6.1.1

Hi Pioneers!

Hello everybody, hope you’re all enjoying Update 6, here’s a patch with a bunch of fixes and a few other goodies, hope you all enjoy it :)

If we introduced any new issues or are forgetting anything please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We’ll look into it ASAP

We’re trying to fix some of the more annoying leftover issues from the previous Experimental patches so please do let us know if we’re forgetting anything important on the QA Site.

I’ve also brought back the “Known Issues” section to help out people who might be having some issues that have very common workarounds so if you’re having problems launching the game at all or some extremely weird issues please take a look at that section.

See you all again soon, Thanks for playing our game <3

NEW

Added a new option under Options > User interface to hide Static Key Shortcuts (Shortcuts shown at the bottom right side of the HUD at all times)

Added a new option under Options > User Interface to hide Dynamic Key Shortcuts (The keybinds shown at the bottom of the build menu, while driving, etc)

Added a Boombox Volume Slider under Equipment Volume

BUG FIXES

Fixed Nobelisk Gas clouds not disappearing on dedicated server

Fixed long standing bug where picking up a Factory Cart holding an item could give you a portable miner instead of a Factory Cart

Fixed Inventory is full prompt not showing up when trying to pick up statues

Foundations should now snap better to roof pieces, snap underneath and be centered

Foundations shouldn’t snap outside of the foundation they are being snapped to when snapping vertically anymore

Fixed collision of the Tube Coral to avoid players from getting stuck on it

Potential fix for a rare crash related to creatures

Fixed a bug where dropping the Boombox around the HUB could cause it to be placed under it

Fixed outlines not being shown properly on some decorative buildables

Made some changes to the creature spawner to prevent creatures from spawning inside walls (as in, clipping in them)

Fixed a bug where typing in the in-game chat would still result in keybinding actions (Like R reload, etc.)

Fixed creatures getting stuck in shallow water

UI

Fixed Ammo Counter and Icon not changing when reloading or switching ammo types

Made the resolution change pop up size smaller

Fixed typo in Arachnophobia option tooltip

Overclocking now has a visible text box so you can enter percentages or numbers manually

Split Stack slider now has a visible editable text box so you can enter the amount to split into manually

Manufacturing buildings should now preview the overclocked per minute stat on each input and output before the new overclock is applied on the next cycle

Fixed holstering the Boombox making the equipment HUD slot show incorrect info

Polish on the Vehicle Path directional arrows in the Load Path Menu

DEDICATED SERVER

Server should now error out instead of crash when the server is unable to bind to a query port

Fixed a server crash when uploading a save file

LOCALISATION

Updated all languages with the latest translations

Updated language completion rates

Updated community translators in the credits

KNOWN ISSUES