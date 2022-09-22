Update 6 Fixes v0.6.1.1

Hi Pioneers!
Hello everybody, hope you’re all enjoying Update 6, here’s a patch with a bunch of fixes and a few other goodies, hope you all enjoy it :)
If we introduced any new issues or are forgetting anything please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We’ll look into it ASAP
We’re trying to fix some of the more annoying leftover issues from the previous Experimental patches so please do let us know if we’re forgetting anything important on the QA Site.
I’ve also brought back the “Known Issues” section to help out people who might be having some issues that have very common workarounds so if you’re having problems launching the game at all or some extremely weird issues please take a look at that section.
See you all again soon, Thanks for playing our game <3
NEW
- Added a new option under Options > User interface to hide Static Key Shortcuts (Shortcuts shown at the bottom right side of the HUD at all times)
- Added a new option under Options > User Interface to hide Dynamic Key Shortcuts (The keybinds shown at the bottom of the build menu, while driving, etc)
- Added a Boombox Volume Slider under Equipment Volume
BUG FIXES
- Fixed Nobelisk Gas clouds not disappearing on dedicated server
- Fixed long standing bug where picking up a Factory Cart holding an item could give you a portable miner instead of a Factory Cart
- Fixed Inventory is full prompt not showing up when trying to pick up statues
- Foundations should now snap better to roof pieces, snap underneath and be centered
- Foundations shouldn’t snap outside of the foundation they are being snapped to when snapping vertically anymore
- Fixed collision of the Tube Coral to avoid players from getting stuck on it
- Potential fix for a rare crash related to creatures
- Fixed a bug where dropping the Boombox around the HUB could cause it to be placed under it
- Fixed outlines not being shown properly on some decorative buildables
- Made some changes to the creature spawner to prevent creatures from spawning inside walls (as in, clipping in them)
- Fixed a bug where typing in the in-game chat would still result in keybinding actions (Like R reload, etc.)
- Fixed creatures getting stuck in shallow water
UI
- Fixed Ammo Counter and Icon not changing when reloading or switching ammo types
- Made the resolution change pop up size smaller
- Fixed typo in Arachnophobia option tooltip
- Overclocking now has a visible text box so you can enter percentages or numbers manually
- Split Stack slider now has a visible editable text box so you can enter the amount to split into manually
- Manufacturing buildings should now preview the overclocked per minute stat on each input and output before the new overclock is applied on the next cycle
- Fixed holstering the Boombox making the equipment HUD slot show incorrect info
- Polish on the Vehicle Path directional arrows in the Load Path Menu
DEDICATED SERVER
- Server should now error out instead of crash when the server is unable to bind to a query port
- Fixed a server crash when uploading a save file
LOCALISATION
- Updated all languages with the latest translations
- Updated language completion rates
- Updated community translators in the credits
KNOWN ISSUES
A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behavior with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.
You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...
And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Verify
This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.
If you are using mods, they might need to be updated or uninstalled after updating so please keep this in mind too.
If you are experiencing issues launching the game or loading a save and you have already verified your files, you might have some incompatibility with DX12 as the default renderer, you can try the following launch options to try to force DX11, DX12 or Vulkan to run respectively.
- d3d11
- DX11
- d3d12
- DX12
- vulkan
