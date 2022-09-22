The Penitent DLC - Now available with a 10% Launch Discount
- ⛓ Damien Yedaiah 'The Penitent'
- False Sacrament - Regeneration Shot
- Delirium - Caldwell Rival 78
- The Scourge - Nagant M1895 Officer
Available Now!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2100450/Hunt_Showdown__The_Penitent/
There's more! Get up to 45% OFF 'The Penitent' DLC with the limited Tortured Souls DLC Bundle 👇
Includes The Committed, The Phantom, and an arsenal of deadly melee weapons with Live By The Blade.
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28110/Hunt_Showdown__Tortured_Souls_Bundle/
Also catch 'The Penitent' DLC in our Collectors Edition, which features the Hunt base game, as well as all DLC released so far for Hunt!
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/12841/Hunt_Showdown__Collectors_Edition/
