English
[Abandoned Mine] "Mr. Evans" now has his own item drop list that contains all ammo blueprints and gunpowder blueprints. He may also drop pistol ammos. He is also a bit less likely to drop low-value items.
[Abandoned Mine] "Mr. Evans" may now drop two items in addition to his document.
Optimized recipe generate pipeline. It's now more flexible. Duplicated code is reduced.
简体中文
【废弃矿洞】【埃文斯先生】现在有了自己的物品掉落清单，包含各类子弹的设计图和火药的设计图。同时也可能掉落手枪子弹。同时，降低了他掉落低价值物品的概率。
【废弃矿洞】【埃文斯先生】现在可能每次掉落两件物品（不包括他的那份剧情文档。）
优化了设计图生成流水线。更加灵活。同时重复的代码量减少。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 22 September 2022
Update, Version 20220922
English
