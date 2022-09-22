Update, Version 20220922

English

##########Content############

[Abandoned Mine] "Mr. Evans" now has his own item drop list that contains all ammo blueprints and gunpowder blueprints. He may also drop pistol ammos. He is also a bit less likely to drop low-value items.

[Abandoned Mine] "Mr. Evans" may now drop two items in addition to his document.

##########System#############

Optimized recipe generate pipeline. It's now more flexible. Duplicated code is reduced.

简体中文

##########Content############

【废弃矿洞】【埃文斯先生】现在有了自己的物品掉落清单，包含各类子弹的设计图和火药的设计图。同时也可能掉落手枪子弹。同时，降低了他掉落低价值物品的概率。

【废弃矿洞】【埃文斯先生】现在可能每次掉落两件物品（不包括他的那份剧情文档。）

##########System#############

优化了设计图生成流水线。更加灵活。同时重复的代码量减少。