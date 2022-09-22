 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

[Neolithic]To the End update for 22 September 2022

Update, Version 20220922

Share · View all patches · Build 9570985 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
##########Content############
[Abandoned Mine] "Mr. Evans" now has his own item drop list that contains all ammo blueprints and gunpowder blueprints. He may also drop pistol ammos. He is also a bit less likely to drop low-value items.
[Abandoned Mine] "Mr. Evans" may now drop two items in addition to his document.
##########System#############
Optimized recipe generate pipeline. It's now more flexible. Duplicated code is reduced.
简体中文
##########Content############
【废弃矿洞】【埃文斯先生】现在有了自己的物品掉落清单，包含各类子弹的设计图和火药的设计图。同时也可能掉落手枪子弹。同时，降低了他掉落低价值物品的概率。
【废弃矿洞】【埃文斯先生】现在可能每次掉落两件物品（不包括他的那份剧情文档。）
##########System#############
优化了设计图生成流水线。更加灵活。同时重复的代码量减少。

Changed files in this update

Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link