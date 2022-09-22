Strasbourg-Karlsruhe Scenario Pack OUT NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Find more ways to play on Bahnstrecke Strasbourg - Karlsruhe with new scenarios from Larias Games.



Crossing the France/Germany border, this bustling 112 km (70-mile) route is a key international service running from Strasbourg to Offenburg and Karlsruhe. Featuring a wide range of rolling stock including locomotives like the SNCF BR 186 in FRET livery, DB BR 406 ICE 3M in DB ICE livery, TGV Euroduplex in SNCF Blue & Grey livery and more.

With this pack you will take control of a variety of locomotives across ten new scenarios. Operate the DB Regional Express service 7 through the rain from Offenburg, bring the ICE 2 back onto the mainline for a southbound run, take on intermodal freight with the SNCF BR 186, transport tankers with the MRCE Dispolok and more.

Enjoy a mix of high-speed traction, regional express and heavy freight motive power on Bahnstrecke Strasbourg – Karlsruhe with these new Career scenarios. Available now on the Steam Store.