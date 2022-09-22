 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Train Simulator update for 22 September 2022

Strasbourg-Karlsruhe Scenario Pack OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 9570488 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Find more ways to play on Bahnstrecke Strasbourg - Karlsruhe with new scenarios from Larias Games.

Crossing the France/Germany border, this bustling 112 km (70-mile) route is a key international service running from Strasbourg to Offenburg and Karlsruhe. Featuring a wide range of rolling stock including locomotives like the SNCF BR 186 in FRET livery, DB BR 406 ICE 3M in DB ICE livery, TGV Euroduplex in SNCF Blue & Grey livery and more.

With this pack you will take control of a variety of locomotives across ten new scenarios. Operate the DB Regional Express service 7 through the rain from Offenburg, bring the ICE 2 back onto the mainline for a southbound run, take on intermodal freight with the SNCF BR 186, transport tankers with the MRCE Dispolok and more.

Enjoy a mix of high-speed traction, regional express and heavy freight motive power on Bahnstrecke Strasbourg – Karlsruhe with these new Career scenarios. Available now on the Steam Store.

Changed depots in dlcfixes branch

View more data in app history for build 9570488
Product FourHundredThirty (1098166) Depot Depot 1098166
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link